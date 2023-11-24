One of the headaches of the human resources function in any organisation is staff turn­over. This phenomenon is not exclusive to Malta and is also prevalent elsewhere.

In other countries, in spite of a not-so-rosy economic scenario, keeping employee turnover to a reasonable level is a challenge. With low unemployment and a high influx of foreign workers, the economic scenario in Malta is different.

The idea of a job for life in Malta has long been buried, however there was − and still is − the expectation that if one remains with a company, they would be rewarded with career progression and bigger responsibilities. Therefore, the expectation is not that one gets a job for life with a company, but that if one remains loyal to their employer, one would move up the career ladder.

Surveys have long identified staff retention as one of the key challenges and priorities of the HR function. This year’s MISCO survey of HR developments found that, although there is still what may be considered to be a high element of staff turnover, this has decreased when compared to last year. This year, 3% of respondents reported staff turnover higher than 30%, while the comparative figure for 2022 was 11%.

The main reason given for staff turnover was that staff left voluntarily; this was mentioned by 84% of respondents, down from 90% of respondents in 2022. Whether this will be a permanent reversal of the trend noted in 2021 and 2022 remains to be seen. Better remuneration packages offered by other employers is the main reason attributed to staff turnover.

Another indication that staff turnover may have decreased in Malta is that 36% of businesses said that staff turnover was higher than that experienced in recent years (compared to 47% of respondents in 2022). In the past year, staff turnover has been tackled with higher salaries, which has led to an element of wage inflation.

However, an important question that needs to be addressed (note I used the word ‘addressed’ not the word ‘answered’, as probably the perfect answer does not exist) is: “How much is too much?”. It is accepted that teams will inevitably change over time, but is there a number which employers should aim for to ensure that their employee turnover remains healthy?

We need to keep in mind that there is, in fact, a school of thought which claims that low employee turnover is also unhealthy, as that could mean that employees are being apathetic. Low turnover could suggest a stagnant and static (not stable) workforce, which can limit its ability for innovation.

Research keeps finding that better salary, rewards and benefits remain the key drivers for employees wanting to change their job. However, the issue goes beyond salary. Employees are not just in a pursuit of a better salary: personal growth, a positive employment experience, a sense of belonging are just three other factors which keep a person in a job. All too often, it is when such things go missing in a job that someone gets attracted to another job because of a higher salary.

Therefore, while a magic number of ideal employee turnover does not exist, employers need to keep track of it. They need to understand why their staff is leaving. There will be factors which are external such as changing employee priorities but there will also be internal factors and these are what employees need to focus on. By understanding internal and external factors, one can get to the root of the problem.