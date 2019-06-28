Seasoned lawyers have told this newspaper that false allegations of sex abuse in the midst of acrimonious marital separations are becoming more frequent.

It would appear that greater awareness of sex abuse and greater cultural and law-enforcement sensitivity towards potential offences are being exploited by those intent on destroying their ex-spouse or ‘winning’ in court.

A father told The Sunday Times of Malta last weekend that his life had been ruined by such claims.

Wrongly-accused fathers rightly say that the mere accusation is hideous and demeaning, and that the reputational taint is not easy to shake off, even after being exonerated. Many fall into alcoholism or depression.

Contact between father and child is usually suspended or restricted to a few hours’ weekly in the presence of a social worker. The accuser meanwhile makes dramatic advances in the battle for child custody in the Family Court, and could gain monetary rewards.

Investigations are either conducted by the police, in which case they usually prosecute without first putting the allegations through thorough professional scrutiny, or a magistrate might launch an inquiry, in which case proper experts are brought it.

In police prosecutions the wrongly accused faces years in the criminal court. Exoneration can be faster in a magisterial inquiry, although it still drags on torturously for many months.

The police have acknowledged that their investigations are deficient and they need an allocation of resources to conduct proper investigations.

Putting resources into refined investigations would be less costly for the country given the wider costs of currently clumsy or lengthy investigations – the accused’s lowered productivity, potential social benefit outlays on accused and accuser, potential mental health costs, and costs of court and social services.

Best results can be achieved by a dedicated unit drawn from the police and social workers of Aġenzija Appoġġ’s Child Protection Services.

The police would contribute the legal muscle while social workers investigate the allegations.

Allegations made in the midst of custody battles fall into three categories: the obviously false, the obviously true, and those that fall into the grey areas in between.

A properly resourced team could complete an investigation in the more difficult grey-area cases in a matter of weeks. Expediency is crucial to limit the damage to mental health of the wrongly accused and the child.

A change in law is also needed to create a greater deterrent, prompting Family Court judges to consider sanctions for false accusers that would range from loss of maintenance payments to loss of physical and/or legal custody.

Given the increasing incidence of false allegations, it may also be time for the criminal court to rethink its traditionally lenient attitude towards the person making the false claim.

It has to be borne in mind that exploiting a child to concoct accusations of sex abuse against his or her father or mother amounts to psychological abuse of the child.

Manipulating the child for one’s narrow cause of vengeance or interest doesn’t say much of a parent’s responsibility and sensitivity towards that child.

Sex abuse is a scourge of our society and the police and courts should come down heavily on those guilty of harming children. But the law should also protect the many innocent parents by giving them a right of redress.