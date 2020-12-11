As we start looking forward to bringing the coronavirus under control, thanks to the vaccines that have been developed, we need to start counting the losses.

Some of these losses are not necessarily economic but social. For example, we still need to understand fully the impact these months have had on children attending school. Thankfully they have a life ahead of them and should be able to catch up; but has isolation within the so-called bubbles left a scar on their development?

Other losses are certainly economic, such as lost production, or a life’s savings evaporating because they have been used to supplement one’s reduced income.

Then there are losses that have both a social and an economic impact such as unemployment. Unemployment is not a problem only for the economy but it is also a problem for the individuals who have ended up without a job.

In Malta we have tended to control unemployment as those losing their job could have been non-Maltese and have returned home. The sector that has been most hit was tourism and this sector relied heavily on non-Maltese workers pre-coronavirus. Moreover, before the coronavirus struck, the labour market was quite tight and so Maltese finding themselves without a job or underemployed have moved to existing vacancies.

However, in the rest of the EU, the rate of unemployment, especially youth unemployment, increased. Up to a few weeks ago, it was estimated that three million young Europeans lost their job because of the coronavirus. This will leave a scar on the economy but it will also leave a scar on these persons and no one knows when it will heal.

The fear is that policymakers will start to take youth unemployment as a given, with the risk of it going down the list of priorities

We need to keep in mind that the global financial crisis and subsequent economic recession destroyed job opportunities. The rate of youth unemployment in the EU increased from 16 to 26 per cent. Youth employment reached 2008 levels only in 2019 as the problem persisted over the years.

In some countries such as Italy, Greece and Spain, youth employment never recovered to pre-2008 levels. Even those who kept their job saw their real disposable income practically frozen for a decade. Add to that the chronic housing shortage in the cities where jobs were being created and then it becomes easy to understand the economic and social hardship young people faced in the 2010s.

The coronavirus will probably have the same effect, with the risk that we will have another generation for whom unemployment, permanent or temporary, could become the norm. Will it take another 10 years to heal? Is it getting any worse with this second wave?

Apart from those who have become unemployed but remained active in seeking a job, there are those who have given up searching for a job, and as such would have dropped out of the system. The damage caused by youth unemployment can be long term. Research has shown that persons who spend time unemployed before the age of 30 are likely to earn less later on in life and are not keen to take on challenges with a sense of optimism.

The fear is that policymakers will start to take youth unemployment as a given, with the risk of it going down the list of priorities. Moreover, there is also the fear that, with fiscal debt having risen dramatically in most countries, governments will resort to austere fiscal policies, like they did in response to the last economic recession. Then, funding for investment, education, families and job creation was reduced significantly.

In these nine months, governments have had to take steps to protect their economy. Investing in the present was given priority over investing for the future. At some point, this needs to change as to overcome the problem of youth unemployment, investing in the economy of the future becomes a necessity.