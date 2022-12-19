Weather conditions for the third day of the Mapfre Euromed International Championships were a significant improvement from Sunday’s light winds.

Although lighter than initially forecasted, winds were gusting at around 10 knots, with a swell ranging from 0.4m to 0.6m at the mouth of Mellieħa Bay where some very tactical racing was taking place.

The wind eventually started to die down in the latter part of the afternoon, however, this did not hinder the Race Management Team’s plan to host three races.

The Optimist fleet were back to racing after having to sit out Sunday’s racing plans. The fleet raced a total of three races.

Matteo Mamo retained his first place in the Optimist Beginners Class.

