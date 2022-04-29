The first Taiji Relay Flash Mob is taking place on April 30 as part of World Taiji Day.

Taiji (also known as Tai Chi) practitioners will travel on a traditional Maltese bus and practise at some of Malta’s most famous historical sites and tourist attractions: starting at 9am at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta, followed by Mdina City Gate around 10am. At 11.20am, participants will move on to Ħagar Qim Temple and Popeye Village at 12.50pm. Gozitan practitioners can join in the celebrations at the Citadel at 3pm.

Everyone, whether they practise Taiji or not, is invited to explore a variety of Taiji styles such as Taiji sword, Taiji saber, Taiji fan, Taiji Quan and Baduanjin, among others.

Participants will learn the concepts and philosophy of Taiji, practise the most famous poses and relax while appreciating the beauty of their surroundings. Taiji promotes a healthy and balanced lifestyle.

Participants are welcome to become Taiji ambassadors by sharing the photos and videos they take during the event on social media.

Following the event, a filming team will make a short video, which will be shared by all organisers and participants, and used for media promotion.

World Taiji Day has been celebrated since 1999 on the last Saturday in April. The China Cultural Centre in Malta has actively promoted Taiji since 2007, held training courses, organised World Taiji Day celebrations, and strengthened cooperation and exchanges with existing local Taiji institutions.

The Taiji Relay Flash Mob is jointly organised by the China Cultural Centre in Malta, the Malta Tourism Authority, Heritage Malta and the Cultural Heritage Directorate of Gozo.

The event is subject to COVID-19 safety measures. For more information, visit the website of the China Cultural Centre in Malta at https://cccmalta.org/en/.