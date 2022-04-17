The Conference on Sustainable Green Future for Collective Organisations, Hospitality & Businesses is the largest national forum of competence on operational know-how concerning waste packaging, refuse collection, recycling and the management of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). This conference is being combined with the Malta Waste Management, Recycling & Green Sustainability Awards 2022, which are being held on May 6, 2022, at the Intercontinental Hotel, St Julian’s.

Through exchange of best practice and access to its reputable knowledge base toolbox, this conference enables participants to improve their operations and be known as promoters of the circular economy. Over the years, producer responsibility organisations and SMEs have acquired substantial know-how on the technical aspects of collection, logistics and processing of WEEE. This conference will help local councils, large business organisations, manufacturing, hospitality, industrial, maritime and aviation companies and other interested businesses how to manage waste packaging, how to collect, de-pollute and recycle or sent for preparation for re-use waste and refuse of any kind. Representative of the whole spectrum of manufacturing industry are recommended to attend this seminar, including market leaders.

The conference is designed and developed on a number of platforms and has top qualified speakers and leaders in this sector, allowing the responsible organisations to benchmark their operations and have access to key data and intelligence.

Participants will gain rich insights, market intelligence and practical advice on how to optimise resources and manage waste separation and recycling. This conference also aims to provide knowledge and better understanding on: developing high quality treatment standards and conformity verification schemes; offering policy recommendations to counter illegal operations and practices; designing an urban mine platform and improving Europe’s resource efficiency; improving the efficiency of recycling of visual displays and activating circular services in the sector; and optimising data collection for primary and secondary raw materials.

The event will come to a climax with a comprehensive awards ceremony recognising the leading company role models in various categories, uniquely created and acting as a benchmark for the future of such green themed events, including an interactive networking buffet lunch.

For more information contact Margaret Brincat on 9940 6743 or margaret@dynamiceventsmalta.com.