Heritage Malta has launched a virtual reality tour of the Hypogeum temple, allowing visitors at the national archaeology museum to experience an exact replica of the historic site.

Experts from the Saint Martin’s institute helped create the virtual reality render using 3D and VR technology, offering visitors a realistic and immersive experience of the hypogeum, without stepping foot into it.

The VR model actually takes users back in time, as a render of how the temple was originally built thousands of years ago with its upper level above ground.

With entry to the Hypogeum being restricted to a limited number of visitors per day for conservation purposes, and often fully booked months in advance, Noel Zammit, Heritage Malta’s CEO, explained how this site was the perfect choice to test this experience.

“Technology is the way forward, especially when it comes to achieving our conservation and accessibility goals,” emphasised Zammit. “This exhibition will allow thousands to visit the Hypogeum, without causing any damage or erosion to this delicate site.”

The future is behind us: Navigating history in Virtual Reality runs until April 12 at the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta. Entry is free of charge.