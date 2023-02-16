A record number of entries have been submitted for the 4th edition of the Malta Architecture and Spatial Planning (MASP) Awards organsied by the Planning Authority.

The awards recognise and celebrate contemporary architecture and design projects that stand out for their creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship, the authority said.

Over 100 entries were submitted, spread over 12 categories. The two most popular categories, with over 20 entries, were Interior Architecture for Commercial or Public Buildings and the Urban Planning Concept.

Some of the entries in the Public Open Spaces category.

The Interior Architecture for Commercial or Public Buildings category is for projects which excel in fulfilling the potential of an interior space of new or refurbished commercial buildings or public buildings and maximise the benefit of environmental influences such as natural light, sound, and ventilation and incorporate innovative material.

The Urban Planning Concept Award, also open to university architectural students, is given for projects still in their concept stage and where innovative planning solutions are identified through which existing challenges in a given space may be addressed.

Maria Spiteri, the awards organiser, said the response to the awards by architects, architectural firms, interior designers and architecture students showed the pride they had in their work.

Some of the entries in the rehabilitation and conservation category.

The jury will be made up of a number of high-profile professionals within the industry.

The PA said the small projects category, which was introduced this year, was also popular, receiving 10 entries. This category is aimed at projects that, through quality design, creativity and originality, manage to work within a relatively small area (not more than 170 sqm).

The other categories include Rehabilitation and Conservation, Design Award for Good Architecture, Building and Structure, Restoration, Public Open Spaces, Commercial and Public Buildings, Interior Architecture for Residential Projects, Residential Architecture, Architectural Photography and Architectural Engineering.

The public will also be allowed to vote for their favourite architectural and design project between February 20 and March 12.

Voting will be carried out online through the MASP website www.maspawards.com. The project which receives the highest number of votes will win the Public Vote honour. The public vote is separate from the main MASP Awards 2022 judging process, in which professional judges and technical experts assess entries. The winners will be announced at an award ceremony on April 1.