Isn’t she lovely?

Yes, democracy is lovely.

But if the media were independent.

And if there are checks and balances.

And if you are not a loser. It seems that a victor’s justice is prevailing here in Malta.

It is lovely if we educate individuals to live in a democracy.

Clientelism and nepotism have a way of warping democracy. Garnering support by pique clouds critical thinking and works only on the emotions.

It is really brilliant how in our democracy the developers decide how development takes place and environmentalists have to defend the natural environment from the PA.

It is really demonic how the hunters are told that the environmentalists are to blame for their woes, and while they fight between themselves, the referee gobbles up the spoils.