A series of one-minute video slots featuring people touched by cancer have been prepared by the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation for October, which marks cancer awareness month.

The foundation will be uploading the videos on its social media platforms throughout October.

The messages kick off with the first one on Thursday from the president of the foundation, former president Marie Louise Coleiro Preca. She appeals to the people to take regular check-ups to prevent breast cancer.

Watch and listen to Coleiro Preca's message in the video below.

Video: Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation