In the absence of an effective vaccine, COVID-19 will circulate with influenza in the next few months. It was initially thought that catching both together might not worsen the prognosis, but a new study has shown that contracting the two together doubles the risk of death.

The limitations of the study are the small numbers involved (58) but 43% of those with both infections died, compared with 26.9% of those who only had COVID. The greatest risk was to people aged over 65.

Catching both viruses together is not an impossible scenario as:

Numbers of COVID are rising Influenza season will start shortly Schools will reopen shortly and children carry both, especially influenza

The Maltese health division usually stocks 100,000 free influenza vaccines for the vulnerable population, but this year 200,000 doses are on order for the anticipated high public demand.

In the interim, several COVID vaccines are in the testing phase and will only arrive in Malta after the trials are finished and the formally approved. The first batch is estimated to arrive in December or so.

The persistently circulating misconceptions pertaining to the influenza vaccine are legion and my colleagues and I have explained these false ideas ad nauseam. An independent refresher by the CDC in lay terms is available here.

Despite COVID, even this year, false news about influenza vaccination continues to be peddled particularly on social media. Please listen to the experts because:

You really don’t want to risk catching both, as your risk of death doubles Flu is a vaccine-preventable illness. You may avoid getting swabbed for COVID if you avoid flu with the shot Every single avoided admission to hospital with flu complications gives hospital more capacity to deal with COVID

Common side effects from the flu shot that only last a day or two include:

Soreness, redness, and/or swelling from the shot

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Muscle aches

This is as nothing when compared to actual influenza or the dread possibility of catching both. Take the flu vaccine please, for all of our sakes.