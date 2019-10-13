A flurry of substantial investment by the head offices managing Coldwell Banker has left branches of the real estate brand all over the globe feeling rejuvenated, modernised and prepared to give opportunities to keen individuals ready to take on the next step towards the progression of their professional pathways.

Across the world, the Coldwell Banker brand represents a philosophy of agents committed to the people they serve and community they are established in. The American real estate company has instilled its core values within all branches through which it operates.

Understanding the power and reputation behind such a respected brand, agents are tasked with operating with an increasingly high standard in delivering extraordinary results to clients. The company boasts more than 3,100 independently owned and operated franchised broker offices in 44 countries, and thousands of independent sales professionals, making it one of the largest real estate companies worldwide.

Having a large and diverse family has prompted Coldwell Banker to invest heavily in all aspects imaginable of the business. The company boasts some of the most comprehensively integrated technology, built specifically to make the job of professional agents easier and more streamline.

To go along with numerous background tools, agents from around the globe are frequently advised and encouraged to attend Coldwell Banker-sponsored training events, such as the renowned Blue Generation conference. These help facilitate new agents into the daily routine of being an agent representative of a global brand, as well as help share and learn from major players in the industry and professionals hailing from different cultures and backgrounds.

The Coldwell Banker system is designed around getting the best from its agents and supplying them with every tool imaginable to be able to succeed as their task. Achievements of the real estate brand are continually celebrated by their personnel, who no longer feel like they compete within the industry but actually raise the standard to a higher degree through professionalism and consistent improvement.

