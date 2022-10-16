Offering high-value benefits not only retains employees, it attracts new ones in a job market that is only growing more competitive. Employee well-being is top of mind for companies across the globe - and it pays to offer high value health benefits.

How does it work?

HSF cash plans empower employees to claim back 100 per cent of their health costs – from private consultations and treatments to dental checkups, and optical appointments to physiotherapy – they receive a wide range of benefits for as little as €1.50 a month.

Your team can say goodbye to wait times and referrals, because the ability to claim back costs makes specialist healthcare accessible when they need it. That means less absences at work for you and a healthier, happier team.

Get started in three simple steps:

Find the right health plan for your company needs and budget.

If you have a well-being budget for your employees, fund a level of health cover for some or all of them. Alternatively, pick a voluntary employee benefit, meaning employees will pay for their health cash plans via payroll deduction.

Once the team is set up, they will be able to take control of their healthcare and start claiming without a worry.

Benefits for you, your employees, and the community

All profits from HSF health plan are channeled back into its charity, The Hospital Saturday Fund, who give grants to medical charities in Ireland, Malta, and the UK.

Empower employees to take healthcare into their own hands.

Promote well-being in the workplace with HSF health plan.

To learn more about cash plans available, click here: https://hsfhealthplan. com.mt/hsf-health-plan-malta/