One can go back in time through the Maltese islands’ history and experience traditional folk dancing, falconry displays, village bands, the terramaxka ‒ a musical instrument popular in the late 19th and early 20th centuries ‒ and Maltese games every Thursday night at the Valletta Waterfront.

Participation in all activities is free of charge. For more information visit www.vallettawaterfront.com/maltesenights.