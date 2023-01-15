The Intersport La Valette Marathon is less than one month away. This week CORSA have spoken with the four winners of last year’s first edition who shared their experiences of running this fascinating race...

Rosalie Borg – Half Marathon Winner in 1:26.07

“Having been a sport enthusiast for a number of years, I finally plucked up the courage to race for the first time in a 21k road half marathon.

“Before, I used to look at distances past 10k as too long. When I used to hear people talk about a half marathon, in my mind it looked like something far-fetched and that would need years to build for completion.

In reality, it is nothing like that. Being persistent and putting in a few kilometres in during the week, possibly best guided by a running coach, can help you complete a half marathon and eventually a full marathon.

“Corsa came at the right time in my life. Passing through some turbulent circumstances in my private life, I chose to relieve my stress by going for regular jogs for my own mental and emotional well-being. It gave me a purpose to train and be consistent.

