The environment is a recurring topic in our everyday lives, whether because of a wide-scale project affecting the natural environment or promoting new incentives to ensure that our actions are sustainable.

One thing is clear, given our dependency on the environment, we need to have an in-depth understanding of the implications of our activities on the environment and what mitigation measures are required to reduce such adverse effects. This would subsequently entail understanding the different natural processes and seeing how our actions could sustain such processes.

Such understanding is vital since we need to ensure that actions are taken today and perceived benefits are long term. Like any long-term strategy, understanding and safeguarding the environment requires a holistic perspective since protecting one aspect today might have ripple effects on another thing eventually.

With this holistic approach in mind, MCAST is launching once again the MSc in Environmental Engineering. This EQF level 7 programme comprises 90 ECTS and focuses on different environmental issues, such as water, soil and air pollution. It aims to develop technical solutions needed to solve, attenuate or control such problems. This is done in a manner that is compatible with legislative, economic, social and political concerns.

Versatile programme structure

This programme is offered part-time and provides an interdisciplinary approach to investigating processes that control the earth and our surrounding environment.

Over five semesters (2.5 years), participants will acquire the necessary knowledge and skills to seize opportunities presented by new developments in areas such as global cycles, biogeochemistry, sustainable technologies, environmental pollution assessment and remediation. Due to the nature of specific technical modules, participants will also be able to evaluate the performance of an engineering system and incorporate innovations or implement new technologies. The intention is to enhance environmental protection by applying logic and reason to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative environmental sustainability solutions. Participants will also select electives, specialised units based on their interests and potential career paths.

The programme will be delivered in a blended fashion, which means that lectures take place both on campus and via virtual platforms. Lectures take place via weekend sessions that run on Friday evenings and Saturday mornings. Different modes of assessment will ensure that participants make the most of every module. Participants will interact and discuss ideas with experts in the various fields that characterise this programme and develop autonomous professional development skills through self-directed learning.

During the first four semesters, taught modules will be delivered, and in the last semester, the participants will work on their research projects. Given the diverse nature of the modules, participants will be exposed to different topics and concepts and can subsequently develop their research ideas as they progress throughout the programme.

The programme is also designed in a way that there are different exit points throughout the programme.

A dynamic programme

The programme comprises different modules that range from introductory modules to highly technical ones to provide a thorough understanding of the various aspects of the environment.

Examples of such modules include Introduction to Environmental Engineering, which is technology-focused and touches on topics related to implementing technology in the real world, such as public perception, policy and legislation, and choosing between technological alternatives.

This introductory module also introduces a survey of the sources, measurement techniques and treatment technologies related to environmental pollution resulting from human activities. Participants will be able to analyse, understand and manage human-environmental systems by exploring the basics of system analysis and ecosystem theory.

By understanding human-environmental interactions through land-use conflicts between agriculture, environmental protection, urban expansion, water management, tourism etc, participants will be able to link advanced methods of system analysis and ecological modelling with modern methods of natural resource management.

The Energy Efficiency and the Environment unit highlights the fundamental issues associated with material/energy resources, the environment and sustainable development. The potential directions for technological changes on the greater efficiency of energy utilisation, exploitation of renewable energy, adoption of cleaner environmental practices in waste reduction that can lead to sustainable development will also be explored.

The management of energy and the environment towards sustainability will be introduced. As the module title suggests, during Air Pollution and Monitoring, participants will discuss air pollution sources, atmospheric transport, dispersion and transformation processes, deposition, uptake and impacts on human health and the environment. Techniques and equipment associated with air pollution detection and monitoring will also be introduced.

The relevance and current state of affairs are evident throughout the whole programme. For instance, Sustainable Urban Transport explores the relationships between transportation infrastructure, technology and energy consumption, focusing on the potential impacts of alternative futures for transportation and energy systems. Participants will explore the possible changes in well-to-wheel energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions associated with alternative energy scenarios applied to specific transportation subsectors.

Other modules in this programme include:

• Environmental impact assessment;

• Environmental and soil science;

• Marine pollution;

• Renewable energy technologies;

• Water resources and the environment;

• Water contamination and remediation.

While the extent of our dependency on the environment might not always be clear, it is evident that even the most simple of needs depends on the environment. As primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall said: “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of a difference you want to make.”

However, pursuing a Master of Science degree in such a professional field has advantages beyond the altruistic aspect. An MSc will enable learners to expand their knowledge related to environmental engineering and explore future employment within the sector. As it is typical in all programmes at MCAST, this EQF Level 7 programme will incorporate practical perspectives.

Juan José Bonello and Clyde Falzon Bouvett are programme coordinators within the Institute of Applied Sciences, MCAST.

For more information on the programme, visit mcast.edu.mt or e-mail the Institute of Applied Sciences at ias@mcast.edu.mt.