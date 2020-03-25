As the streets empty and the hustle and bustle of everyday life fades away, there is definitely a lot to think about. As a nation, we have come to realise that we cannot do the things we were doing a few months ago. Tasks that seemed mundane, such as driving kids to school or going out for a coffee, now seem like a privilege.

The coronavirus outbreak has posed significant challenges for countries all around the world. As a government, we have pulled the trigger on aggressive interventions in an effort to reduce the acute, exponential growth of the outbreak and diminish the strain on our healthcare system.

However, during these times of uncertainty, we can put our minds at rest that our doctors, nurses, healthcare workers and disciplined forces are working around the clock to protect us.

During the past few days, I led various meetings with members of our disciplined forces to discuss the implementation of the contingency plan we have in place specifically for such a situation.

In these difficult moments, I was heartened by the collaboration and team spirit that exists among the different forces.

As soon as the prime minister announced new rules on mandatory quarantine, the police force was called in to assist the health department in enforcing these regulations.

Daily spot checks are being carried out by police officers from the Administrative and Law Enforcement Unit together with officials from the health department and Civil Protection Department.

To date over 1,000 spot checks have been carried out. It angers me to find out there are still people who continue to defy their quarantine obligations despite all the warnings given and the harsh fines imposed.

It is exactly for this reason that the prime minister decided to increase the fines significantly. However, in these troubling times what struck me most was the sheer dedication demonstrated by members of our disciplined forces.

The minute we asked for their help they were ready to jump into action and that’s exactly what they did.

The Armed Forces of Malta are delivering food to those who are observing mandatory quarantine and cannot go outside to buy essentials.

The Civil Protection Department, on the other hand, is providing decontamination training to various government departments and is also sanitising the health authority’s vehicles and other buildings.

I cannot forget to mention the work being done by law enforcement and community officers from LESA, who are helping out by delivering medicines to our elderly all over the country.

And that’s not all.

Prison officials, detention service officers and workers managing open centres also deserve appreciation. Not only are they continuing with their day-to-day role, but they are also stepping up their efforts to protect their residents in a time of extraordinary pressure.

Coronavirus has left us with time to think and reflect, and to realise that we live on a planet better connected than ever. We are a closer global community, and all the better for it – even if it has left us more exposed.

Nevertheless, nation-wide we have seen what a difference people working together can have. Our security forces have shed their traditional role to assist where they were needed most. COVID-19 is set to impact all of us and stronger local connections within communities are vital to see this crisis out.

To our health authorities, doctors, nurses, paramedics and heroes in uniform, we will forever be in your debt.

However, I cannot stress enough that the biggest show of respect is to listen to the advice of health authorities. Staying at home when possible and practising social distancing is crucial for us to be able to fight the spread of the virus.

Let’s take care of each other.

Byron Camilleri is Home Affairs Minister