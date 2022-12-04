The strong and historical mandate given to the Labour Party last March clearly demonstrates that Maltese society wants a reform-led government that takes decisive action and delivers the necessary changes that reflect contemporary issues.

And it was the Labour Party in government that gave priority to civil liberties since being elected in 2013, following a poor performance by the previous Nationalist administration in this area.

It was indeed another era. But, now, we can look back and be proud of what we have achieved so far while looking forward for what is yet to come. The government will continue delivering reform after engaging with stakeholders and listening to concerns. We want to guarantee an improved quality of life for one and all by enhancing the rights given to our citizens.

The recently proposed amendments to the criminal code are testament to this.

As things stand, a pregnant woman whose life is at risk and the doctor who terminates the pregnancy to save the mother’s life can face a prison sentence if caught, even though this has been standard practice in our hospitals for decades.

Yet, despite this, recent episodes have shed doubts on this ‘standard practice’ and it is now time for us to address this issue and ensure women are given the proper standard of healthcare they deserve.

In short: we are codifying a practice which is already being exercised.

Unfortunately, it is the reality that a number of pregnant mothers experience various complications and, in the most extreme cases, their life is at risk. This can happen to women of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds.

The draft will not legalise abortion. It will only allow the termination of a pregnancy to take place if and only if the mother’s life or health are in grave jeopardy.

And, following events which took place this summer, it is imperative for us to take the necessary action and provide certainty in these delicate and difficult situations.

How can we, as legislators, look the other way when we know that these are realities that are happening out there? It is our responsibility to make sure that nothing gets in the way of providing proper healthcare to women.

If a pregnant woman’s life is in danger, and medical experts agree to terminate the pregnancy, who are we to stop them? Or judge them? Or, worse still, send them to prison?

If your mother, wife, sister, daughter, niece, aunt, cousin or friend were in this situation – would you agree to sending them to prison?

I reiterate, this amendment to Malta’s abortion law is applicable if and only if the mother’s life or health are in grave danger. Let us keep in mind that these are heart-breaking circumstances and such a decision cannot be taken lightly.

This amendment does not cue the introduction of abortion in Malta - Rebecca Buttigieg

The amendment, which was discussed at cabinet level and among government MPs before being presented to parliament, is direct and clear. And abuse will not be tolerated or accepted.

While the government continues to work hard to be a model for other countries in terms of LGBTIQ rights and civil liberties, we still have a long way ahead when it comes to women’s rights.

Regrettably, we still have archaic laws on our books that even risk putting women and physicians in jail for carrying out a medically legitimate procedure aimed at saving a woman’s life.

This must change.

And it is the Labour Party in government that can and will deliver the important reforms that address the social issues of our time. From IVF legislation enabling more couples to have children, to the law which introduced the concept of femicide to Malta’s criminal code and the cannabis reform, to name a few, we are ready to deliver and implement change.

Yet, these reforms are not carried out in haste. Any changes follow extensive consultations, understanding and research.

Our change is based on advice and proposals by the experts themselves and these amendments to the criminal code are no exception.

Despite the scaremongering from the opposition and prominent figures in the Nationalist Party, this amendment does not cue the introduction of abortion in Malta, nor will it pave the way for the apocalypse to wipe off our island from the face of the earth.

What it will do, however, is give the much-needed legal protection to mothers and their doctors when faced with such an unfortunate and difficult situation and safeguard them from any criminal proceedings for carrying out a practice that has been exercised for decades and is ultimately necessary to save lives.

Rebecca Buttigieg is Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality.