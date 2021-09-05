‘Bringing sports home and making livestreaming reachable from every corner of the world.’

This is the mission statement of AMA Livestream Limited which is fast establishing itself as one of the leading broadcasting and marketing companies in Maltese sport and beyond. Based in Malta, AMA Livestream has focused its efforts on promoting different sports disciplines by live streaming their events and competitions, both at a local and international level.

“We are continuously investing in cutting-edge technologies to maximise the livestreaming production for our clients with enhanced graphics and innovative marketing opportunities,” said Grigory Rossyaykin, AMA Livestream project manager for Malta and Gozo.

“Our reliable and creative back-office platform provides not only state-of-the-art production technology but exclusive marketing and graphics services. With our experience and expertise in the field, we are also helping sports associations monetise their media rights through tailor-made partnerships.

“Our technologies are well presented and used in different sports associations, leagues and also by teams in different countries, including Armenia, Denmark, Cyprus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Malta, Moldova, Russia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan.”

Building on the excellent response for the livestreaming of the matches from last season’s Gozo Football Association senior leagues, which were watched by over 250,000 viewers on the company’s Youtube channel, AMA Livestream have just signed a new contract with the Gozo FA to show all the matches from all competitions in season 2021/22 starting this weekend. A total of 155 league and cup games will be streamed on the pay-per-view sports streaming platform – sportrecs.com.

In addition to football, AMA Livestream have also covered athletics, beach soccer and handball events in Malta while the country’s best achievements so far have been in Russia. In the last three years, the company has been directly involved in the following projects:

• Football National League (FNL) – the second-tier football tournament in Russia with 20 teams taking part.

• UFA 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championships held in August.

• National Student Football League (NSFL) – an important project aimed at the development of Russian footballers at schools. A total of 200 matches will be broadcast this season.

The AMA livestreams are watched worldwide in over 30 countries.

For more information on the services offered by AMA Livestream Limited, visit the company’s official website www.amalivestream.com or e-mail info@amalivestream.com.