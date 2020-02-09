Malta’s exceptional representation at the ICE London show floor has fuelled further growth and promoted our country’s achievements in the ever-growing iGaming industry.

We were one of 150 countries to be represented at the world’s largest gaming innovation showcase. Our jurisdiction is continuously seen as ahead of the loop thanks to a top-notch regulatory approach and its drive to perfect the local ecosystem for gaming operators.

All this was highlighted during meetings we had with industry professionals at ICE to promote our islands as a centre of excellence and an ideal jurisdiction for the industry.

Since taking up office in January, I have vowed to attract new investment to our islands which will, in turn, pave the way for new economic niches. Our already dynamic and ever-growing economy is looking into fresh digital insights to create more top-quality jobs.

For example, witnessing esports as top of the agenda during the ICE thought leadership sessions proves that government’s vision is firmly on the right track.

ICE London was also a golden opportunity for service providers ranging from local private accountancy, legal and other firms to honour Malta’s reputation and attract new names and faces to our ecosystem. This cooperation between government entities and the private sector is vital for a sustainable work environment and for the creation of high-quality jobs.

This was our thinking during the European Council for Research in Zagreb last week, as part of the Croatian presidency of the European Council. My colleagues and I agreed that the European Research Community is in dire need of new faces and creative ideas for this crucial futuristic industry to thrive within the European market.

I will intensify our efforts to ensure Malta provides the right environment to attract top talent

Malta can undoubtedly be an exemplary force in all this. The past decade has seen the smallest EU member state emerge as an undisputed front runner in remote gaming regulation thanks to the determination and vision of local authorities. Malta’s strong vision and commitment to a regulatory environment have allowed this industry to flourish locally, and on a European level.

Our islands’ commitment to the iGaming industry goes back to their first days as an EU member state with their commitment to legislation on remote gaming. This allowed industry stakeholders to consider Malta as one of the world’s topmost jurisdictions for them to set up shop.

This government has strengthened its commitment to this sector, which has now provided various incentives for gaming companies to set base here. Malta’s sound authority also steers clear of bureaucratic approaches which the iGaming sector may continue to thrive on. The government, the private sector, and the Malta Gaming Authority are determined to re-visit available regulations and schemes continuing to sustain the market’s growth.

I will continue to intensify our efforts to ensure that Malta provides the right environment to attract top talent to the island. This includes nurturing more homegrown talent, ensuring a talent pipeline for the sector building on the efforts already in place by the European Gaming Institute of Malta (EGIM) and a sector-focused Student Placement Programme.

Only by ensuring a continued holistic, disciplined approach to iGaming regulation, working with all stakeholders such as the iGaming European Network (iGen) and allowing our country to meet the expectations of such a dynamic, ever-changing market can we indeed lead Malta #intothefuture.

Clayton Bartolo is the parliamentary secretary for Financial Services and Digital Economy.