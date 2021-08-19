In recent weeks, I was delighted to see my ministerial colleagues announcing or unveiling new open spaces within our communities across the island. Projects such as that of Wied Fulija, which has been given a new lease of life, the parks in Ta’ Qali and Bengħajsa, which are currently being regenerated, and the creation of a recreational space in the abandoned area of the Garden of Serenity, in the heart of Santa Luċija.

We holistically long for these kinds of spaces that we can appreciate and enjoy. Therefore, seeing projects like these come to fruition brings to the fore a sense of immense satisfaction. Yet, in parallel, it also highlights our need and want to have open spaces available.

However, when working to achieve what we want and need, we do face numerous challenges along the way. Still, we are determined and committed to turn these challenges into opportunities. Wied Fulija is a pure example of this. It was once a landfill containing over 1.85 billion kilograms of waste and has now been transformed into an open space with a 200-metre passage of trees and bushes.

Nonetheless, each and every project can be appreciated in its own individual way. While Wied Fulija is an open space where one can go for a pleasant stroll, Ta’ Qali will be an activity area for all the family. I am particularly keen to see the final result of this ambitious project as it is one which involves the regeneration of a space the size of six football grounds.

Instead of a dilapidated space with a closed concrete factory, this three-zone project will include the planting of 80,000 trees, a national park, an adventure park and a concert area. The objective was to convert this neglected space into a safe environment which can be truly enjoyed in various ways by all ages.

On the other hand, the regeneration of Santa Luċija’s Garden of Serenity and Bengħajsa Park in Birżebbuġa will provide recreational spaces at the heart of our communities.

What we have been witnessing over the past weeks is a results-driven government that has the right priorities in place. One that understands the necessity of striking the right balance between the environment and the economy. A government that firmly believes we must not only move forward and prosper economically but also carry out the necessary investments to enhance the wellbeing of the community.

In the past eight years, our economy was a key priority and we have seen unprecedented growth in this sector. During this time, admittedly, there have been instances where the environment could have been given more attention and priority. But now is the time to put the environment, in terms of both protection and enhancement, at the very forefront of this government’s agenda.

We understand that this shift in priorities goes beyond cosmetic purposes. Having such spaces available to us is essential for our physical and mental well-being. We can make the most out of these open spaces to engage with family or friends or even if we need some time for ourselves to disconnect and clear our heads from the day-to-day routine. Indeed, there are multiple benefits for our mental well-being, yet, such spaces are also beneficial for our physical health.

I was pleased to see that having an environment which promotes well-being is a key part of this government’s post-COVID strategy. Hearing the prime minister speak during the annual general conference further emphasised this – that the government is “understanding that the direction towards better quality of life is not in unbridled development but in a more beautiful country, with more open spaces” and “that balance is created by also having the time for ourselves”.

We want to live in communities enriched with this kind of open spaces. We want to spend time with our children, to watch them play and have fun having the peace of mind that they are playing in a safe environment. To have places to go to when we need to unwind after a hectic day.

We want to live in a country which provides us with an environment where we can maintain a balanced lifestyle. We need all this for our physical and mental well-being. It is very clear that the Robert Abela government has the courage to fulfil such bold pivotal projects.

We must continue spearheading our nation in this direction to build a future which truly provides us with what we need to take Malta to the next level.