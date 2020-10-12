Today, when we refer to the police we speak about a Malta Police Force. In a few years’ time, we should be speaking about a Malta Police Service. This is the main aim of the transformation strategy that we proudly launched in the last few days and which we will be implementing in the next five years.

The implementation of this transformation strategy consists of three main aims, 11 objectives and 49 actions. We also want to transform the police into a flexible, efficient, data-driven, community-centric and outcome-focused organisation. This will be the basis of a modern police organisation. The innovation and sustainment of positive changes stemming from the reform will lead to leadership and management practices that are both effective and efficient. The actions that we need to implement require the courage to change.

As politicians, we tend to speak a lot about change and some might call it a buzzword while others might take the reference to change with a pinch of salt, yet, personally I feel it is an absolute privilege that I am able to actively promote change in some of the country’s most crucial institutions.

The willingness to achieve this change is reflected in the fact that we chose to publish this strategy so that the public, civil society, academics and the members of the Malta Police can keep the leadership accountable on its implementation.

The element of accountability and transparency we are requesting from the members of the force is also being observed by those who, like me, occupy a leadership position.

I admit that change does not always come easy

In fact, it must also be noted that the willingness of the Malta Police administration to adopt this reform has been exceptional and it was also lauded publicly by the European Commission.

While maintaining a positive outlook, I must call a spade a spade and admit that change does not always come easy. Especially when trying to instil change in organisations and entities which have a long history of doing things in a certain manner. The Malta Police Force is no exception. Despite its ingrained systems, which have formed over years of tradition, I am confident that we will deliver the proposed change.

Throughout the years, the Malta Police has managed to achieve great results. In my role as Minister for Home Affairs I meet many capable officers however, even the best individuals are not permanent. It is for this reason that we must establish a system that is based on a solid foundation which will provide the proper structures for the police to work no matter who is at the helm of the force.

This strategy will lay the groundwork for the modernisation of the Malta Police Force. A transformation that will lead the police to perform at a higher standard. I must point out that with this strategy we are outlining the actions we want to take in the next five years. However, through various strategic objectives we are ensuring that the proper foundations are set for generations to come.

The strategy includes several ambitious proposals that represent a change in culture. Some proposals may require every member of the force to go the extra mile, whereas others will require more accountability.

As a government, we are backing these changes because we want to have a better police force. I am certain that, as a result of this transformation strategy, we will have the proper structures and procedures in place that will lead to a more motivated workforce. To achieve this, we will keep investing in new technologies and increasing the force’s resources.

It will not be an easy journey but it will definitely be worthwhile. Once we achieve the desired results, our communities stand to benefit, the public’s trust in the police will increase and members of the force will be proud of their accomplishments.

Politics is about making a difference and this is a significant reform that will bring about the change the country really needs. This is another initiative that forms part of a series of reforms that are being spearheaded or backed by the administration led by Prime Minister Robert Abela.

After transforming the economy and the social sector, we are now continuing to reform our institutions to prepare the country for a better tomorrow.

Byron Camilleri, Minister for Home Affairs