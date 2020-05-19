There is a need for strong advocacy towards the provision of a better-built environment for all. Research on the impact of placemaking and place-shaping of the built environment gained considerable attention in several domains. Multidisciplinary research in neuroscience, cognition and sociology have discovered a great deal about how human sense, interpret, behave in, and communicate about space. Spatial factors interact with personality, individual differences, the social self and perception. How might impositions on space from the built environment affect social and spatial cognition?

Space is characterised by its geometric characteristics, the complexity of location, landmarks and context, all considered as environmental variables which individuals are all subjected to. Influential on the personal characteristics is how spatial information is acquired and the time span required for individuals to become familiar with the environment. Circulation and flows within and around buildings and cities are also determinants of the individuals’ personality. As Winston Churchill wrote in 1943: “We shape our buildings, and afterwards our buildings shape us.”

A significant contribution towards the shaping of our built environment is the inter-disciplinary approach of research emanating from various domains, where human beings are positioned in the best possible ways that can highly interact when buildings and cities are at concept and design stage. Technological developments of virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) are powerful tools in setting appropriate platforms where feedback from participants utilising multiple interaction devices become a crucial and integral part in participatory planning and decision making.

In architectural design, we are continually exploring the experience of space and considering different perspectives. We look at form and function, continuously challenging ourselves to create a concept that will have an emotional impact on the users. VR provides us with the uniqueability to try on new perspectives and better experience the environments we design as if we are someone else.

Immersive user experience would provide information at crucial stages of the design stage. Through VR, variants and alternatives can be examined to deliver user experiences and can visualise how projects would look in five, 10 or 15 years such as due to impacts of connectivity to adjoining areas, impact of commuters over time and landscaping.

Virtual reality and other technologies play key roles

There is an established body of expertise related to the study of physical health with increasing quantitative evidence, but research into well-being in the built environment is a relatively recent and largely qualitative area of investigation that is nevertheless beginning to reveal consistent and widely accepted findings.

Would data obtained through a VR/AR headset be highly relevant if participants can provide feedback on certain preferred routes in urban planning or provide feedback if certain indoor or outdoor spaces are uncomfortable or providing unnecessarily higher levels of stress and anxiety? Given the complexity of forces that comprise human cognition, place-shaping perceived in a particular manner might provide unexpected outcomes when constructed.

Advances in VR makes possible experimental developments with high ecological validity ‒ the extent to which the materials and setting of the study approximate the real world that is being examined. This also offers new possibilities of examining impacts of building on health and well-being. Statistics reveal that we spend 90 per cent of our lives in buildings, hence providing healthy and sustainable buildings that are attractive, comfortable and efficient should be mainstream.

By providing end-users with the ability to fully understand the design solutions and explore design details, the end result can be enhanced immeasurably. VR-aided collaboration also promotes trust among stakeholders, including architects, designers, urban planners, policymakers, decision-makers and the end-users.

Research by participants enrolled in the Master of Science High Performance Buildings is currently under way, examining design solutions for the new building accommodating the Innovation Centre of the Malta College of Arts Science and Technology (MCAST).

Virtual reality and other technologies play key roles in facilitating the design process and enabling new levels of creativity. It has the power to transform the way we create, envision and experience spaces, which translates to better design decisions. VR inherently expands the boundaries of innovation and creativity.

The younger generations will definitely be pretty excited about it. Cutting-edge technology is setting their baseline – imagine how far they can leap and what kind of ideas they can put forward for their future. For this, you must need the right data, logistics and visualisation, which narrates a functional story and this story serves for a specific purpose and also inspires.

Dr Joseph Falzon, architect and programme coordinator of the Mcast MSc in High Performance Buildings