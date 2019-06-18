An upcoming one-off event promises football fans in Malta the unique chance to get up close and personal with former Liverpool Football Club midfielder, Jan Mølby. Laura Bonnici catches up with comedian Jamie Sutherland and singer-songwriter Tricia McTeague about performing alongside the international football legend in An Evening with Jan Mølby, in support of a very good cause.

For football fans around the world, the name Jan Mølby is tantamount to legend.

Nicknamed ‘The Great Dane’, Mølby’s football career, which began in his home country of Denmark, rapidly progressed until he became one of the most influential foreign imports to have ever played the beautiful game. His many years at Liverpool Football Club, with whom he scored 44 goals from midfield and in 1990 lifted the league title for the last time in the club’s history, are now fondly recalled by football fans the world over.

Following his retirement from football, both as a central midfielder and as a manager, Mølby’s focus has since turned towards his other passion: fundraising for good causes through hosting events such as An Evening with Jan Mølby.

For one night only on Thursday, the top ex-footballer will take to the stage at the City Theatre in Valletta, in a fantastic evening where he will share stories from his life and football career spent alongside other greats such as Johan Cruyff, Ian Rush, John Barnes and Peter Schmeichel. Supporting Mølby throughout the evening will be live music and comedy performances from hilarious Scouse comedian Jamie Sutherland, and popular singer-songwriter Tricia McTeague.

“We’ve worked together all over England since 2006 and get on very well,” says Sutherland. “I’m a football-mad Evertonian, so I’m very excited to be working with such a legend of the game and such an all-round fantastic guy.”

As one of many notable comedians to have arisen from Liverpool’s booming comedy scene, Sutherland’s career has already seen him perform alongside some of the biggest names in comedy. His playful style of observational storytelling and relaxed humour has delighted many a sell-out crowd, including at the prestigious Royal Court Theatre in Liverpool.

I’m just praying it’s hot! I’m so fed up of the northern rain in England!

“The Royal Court is not of any significance to an outsider, but it’s a venue I drove past on the bus many times as a kid and always wondered what famous people were inside. I never realised they’d let idiots like me in!”

As well as a similarly successful music career, McTeague meanwhile also brings her ongoing friendship with Jan and his family to An Evening with Jan Mølby.

“I am genuinely thrilled to be a part of this amazing evening in Malta. I met Jan a few years ago. His lovely wife Mandy saw me singing and has booked me for many of her fundraising events. Then I played at both their 50th birthday parties. They are a gorgeous couple and do such a lot for the Liverpool community.”

Singer-songwriter Tricia McTeague

McTeague will be arriving in Malta for the event directly following a hugely successful Arena tour with the German artist Schiller. Her past performances have also included work with many notable industry names such as Ronan Keating, Natalie Imbruglia and Simon Cowell, as well as performing as the supporting act for Lionel Richie, Elton John, Pink and many more.

Beyond their shared admiration of Mølby, Sutherland and McTeague also share a lifelong passion for football. “There’s nothing that brings people together like football,” says Sutherland. “No matter where you are in the world, football will help to find some common ground, and is a great icebreaker in any social situation. You could have a connection through domestic teams, or you’ll find common ground in an international tournament.”

McTeague agrees: “My dad is a staunch Liverpool supporter and it’s been imprinted on my whole family since we were born. We love the game and I watch almost every match with my dad. Football is a bit like music. It unites us and is something we all agree on and can enjoy together.”

The event also hopes to channel the unity that football can inspire into a noble cause that is, somewhat literally, very close to the trio’s collective hearts. As well as raising funds for The Maltese Cardiac Society, An Evening with Jan Mølby also aims to promote awareness about the importance of heart screening. “I will always support this cause. My cousin passed away when he was 21, from Sudden Death Syndrome,” shares McTeague. “He had a heart defect. We didn’t know this. If we had heart screening as a standard procedure, then we could have prevented this tragedy and many, many more. Getting screened could save your life.”

While they are promoting heart screening and supporting a footballing legend, Sutherland and McTeague are also looking forward to visiting Malta – which for Sutherland, will be his first time on the island. “I’m just praying it’s hot! I’m so fed up of the northern rain in England!”

McTeague meanwhile is more of a seasoned visitor to Malta. “I’ve visited the island frequently over the last five years. I adore the people and the way of life. In fact, I can see myself living here one day! But, for this time, I can’t wait to come and have a super-happy and positive night in beautiful Malta. Beautiful place. Beautiful people. Beautiful game.”

An Evening with Jan Mølby will take place on Thursday from 5pm to 11.30pm. Tickets are extremely limited and available in different categories, including Platinum and VIP which includes a meet and greet with Jan Mølby. Tickets from http://ticketline.com.mt/bookings/SelectSection.aspx?ShowId=1823&LocationId=589