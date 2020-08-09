People often expect buying a home to be stressful. In your experience, why is that?

Well, it is true that many things have to go well before a buyer can move into the property of their dreams. They have to understand how much they can borrow and then find a property they like within their budget. After that, they have to negotiate with the seller, get the searches done by a notary, secure financing and, finally, manage all the elements that mean that they can settle in. It is a lot to think about in a relatively short period of time – but it really doesn’t have to be as stressful as they might worry it could be. It all comes down to working with the right people who will best support you at this time.

Why has APS Bank taken a ‘stress-less’ approach to loans?

We are a community bank, so we put our customers at the centre of all that we do. As a result, we follow a unique and fast lending process that really accompanies our clients on their journey to acquiring their new home which might well be their major lifetime investment. We’re with them every step of the way, from the day they walk through the door to ask about their home loan options, right up to the moment the keys are in their hands and they can celebrate reaching this truly exciting milestone – and even beyond!

How does APS achieve this?

One of the unique things about the APS Bank’s approach to home loans is that it is relationship-based, meaning that the same adviser will guide the customer throughout this journey. As an organisation, we have played a leading role when it comes to home financing for many years and our team has developed an acute understanding of what our clients need. It’s very important that they feel supported and know that they’re not just a number. When they achieve their goals, we achieve ours.

What should customers consider when choosing the bank to get their home loan from?

That it isn’t just about the loan in question. Every aspect of a client’s banking needs comes into play at this critical point and we have taken that seriously – both when it comes to the range of lending products that we have developed and the supplementary services that mean our customers can bank the way they want and feel comfortable while doing so. We also take care to ensure that our customers do not enter into commitments that stretch their means, mindful that a home loan might extend for a period of up to 40 years.

APS Bank has gone through a robust transformation phase in recent years. Can you tell us more about that?

We have indeed. Aside from the launch of our new myAPS internet and mobile banking, and the new and improved VISA debit card over the past months, we are also transforming our branches to bring them in line with today’s needs, where clients can have frank and open conversations with our experts and feel truly supported by the advice they are given. We still consider our branches to be an important channel, hence it is important to make a difference in customer experience. Beyond the network, APS has also transformed into a leading bank serving the personal, commercial and investment needs of our customers, with more products and services lined up for delivery in the coming months.

Do you believe there can ever be a one-size-fits-all approach to lending?

Definitely not. On the contrary, we have developed a number of different products to match the unique requirements of our various clients, such as the Equity Sharing Schemes, and, more recently, the Home Deposit Scheme for those that need a bit more support to get on the property ladder, right up to our APlus for higher-income earners. We also have our Eco Plus loan for those who want to greenify their home. Beyond that, we have just launched our new home loan campaign with a more competitive offering, following a revision of the home loan terms.

We believe in a personalised approach because it allows each of our clients to really focus on their needs and goals and assesses the right outcome for them. Buying a home is a uniquely personal journey, so why shouldn’t your bank loan reflect that?

If a customer is thinking of buying a home, where should they start?

Our website is a good start, it has lots of useful tools too, including our Less Stress Gazette that will help you prepare for your first meeting; besides our home-loan calculator on apsbank.com.mt/ home-loans, which will give you a good indication of the loan you can afford. But then continue with an appointment at one of our APS Bank branches. If you are thinking of buying a home soon, come in for a chat. It’s best to understand your finances before you start looking, so you can be realistic about your future budget and that can all begin with a conversation with one of our experts.

Crucially, do take that leap and start your journey. We’re here to support you and are as excited as you are about making your property dreams come true.

Get in touch at the APS Contact Centre on 2122 6644, visit one of the bank’s network of branches or visit www.apsbank.com.mt/home-loans.

Aaron Mifsud, APS Bank’s head of retail