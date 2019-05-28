The €4 million Tal-Balal road widening works has been completed, to the relief of motorists who welcomed the project but complained about deviations and delays.

Transport Minister Ian Borg, who visited the site on Tuesday, said 1.8km of arterial road linking San Gwann to Naxxar had been widened and four roundabouts built.

He said the road was used by 2,100 cars every hour at peak times and travel time would be reduced by some 40 per cent.

"This will mean less frustration on the roads, fewer emissions and less dust," the minister said.

[twitter id="script>" link="

"][/twitter]

He said this was the first time that the road featured a pedestrian sidewalk and improved lighting, street furniture and features such as jersey barriers.

The project started in July last year.