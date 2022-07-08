Commuters driving through the Tal-Qroqq tunnels on Friday morning noticed how a handful of the infamous blue and green tiles outside the tunnels seem to be dislodged and coming away from the wall.

A closer look shows whole sections of the tiles are coming away from the wall, alarming drivers passing by one of the island’s busiest tunnels in Msida.

Infrastructure Malta said it was notified of the matter earlier on Friday, and it and the contractor’s architects are looking into the matter.

The decorative tiles are part of a €10 million tunnel rehabilitation project, which was first announced back in 2019 by then-Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg.

Infrastructure Malta has confirmed the flaws in the tiles and is investigating the matter. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The works included the tunnels at Tal-Qroqq, Kirkop, Santa Venera, and Ta’Giorni, which cover over 4.8 kilometers of lanes of the arterial road network.

Tal-Qroqq tunnels are the most ‘recent’ tunnels out of the four, constructed back in 1996.

Costs to be covered by contractor

An Infrastructure Malta spokesperson confirmed the flaws seen in the recently installed tiles and said the agency instructed the contractor responsible for the upgrading and embellishment of the tunnels to investigate the matter.

“The contractor was instructed to remove the tiles that appear to have come off the wall, to check all the other tiles, to repair the damages identified, and to implement any rectification measures necessary to ensure that such faults do not recur,” he told Times of Malta.

“Infrastructure Malta and the contractor’s architects are looking into the matter. The tiles that appear to be dislodged will be removed immediately.”

When asked how much it will cost to remove and repair the tiles, he said the upgrade of the tunnels is covered by a "defects liability guarantee" and any repairs or remedial works required will be carried out at the contractor’s expense.

Photo: Jonathan Borg

€4 million spent on Tal-Qroqq make-over

Installed last summer, the colourful tiles were welcomed by criticism, as many speculated how the tiles should be in a bathroom and not a main road.

Last October, it was reported how some of the blue tiles were dislodged by heavy rainfall, yet later on, in an interview with Times of Malta, Borg denied this.

The spokesperson said works on the Tal-Qroqq tunnel cost around €4 million. Works included structural works, and all new installations, such as lighting, emergency, and fire fighting systems, resurfacing, surveillance cameras, and a new control room.