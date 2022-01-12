Mali beat title hopefuls Tunisia 1-0 in a match that was a tale of two penalties on Wednesday as the Africa Cup of Nations moved to Limbe in Cameroon’s southwest, a region on edge due to the conflict led by anglophone separatists.

Ibrahima Kone’s spot-kick shortly after half-time proved the different for Mali in the Group F game, but Tunisia could have earned a draw only for Wahbi Khazri to have his late penalty saved at the other end.

Mali held on despite having substitute El Bilal Toure sent off late on, and the result is a setback for Tunisia, the 2004 continental champions, as another of the tournament’s leading contenders struggled in the heat and humidity of a mid-afternoon kick-off in Cameroon.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.