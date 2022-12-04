Two weeks into the World Cup and, despite my earlier feelings to the contrary, I will now admit there is an outside chance England could win this darned thing. However, that admission comes with a huge caveat: the possibility of this happening depends which version of Gareth Southgate wakes up on the morning of their remaining matches. Or match.

If it’s the conservative, anxious, wouldn’t-say-boo-to-a-goose Southgate, then England are going to be back home sooner rather than later. These England players are simply not capable of a tight, defensive, slightly old-school Italian, approach.

But if the Southgate who turns up at the stadium is the rarely seen version who recognises his team’s main strength comes in taking the game to their opponents, then anything could happen between now and December 18.

Evidence of this Jekyll and Hyde approach was clear in the group stage. Against Iran, England were fluent and blew their opponents away. The performance against the USA was atrocious because Southgate decided it was a game he didn’t want to lose. Then against Wales it was back to the more fluid and adventurous approach which saw the Three Lions dismantle their neighbours at a canter.

While I am hopeful that Southgate has finally seen the attacking light, there have been numerous false dawns before – moments when you feel he has realised the errors of his defensive ways only for them to return in the very next match. So, a lot will depend on whether those three group games were enough to finally convince Southgate that his best option is to let his attacking players drag the team to glory.

The next hurdle on the road to any potential final is, of course, tonight’s game with Senegal. No easy task, especially considering they have a star Sheffield United player in their ranks. But if there are any real aspirations of ending the, er, 56 years of hurt, they need to be able to overcome a Mane-less Senegal.

At this point, let me be entirely honest – while I have been saying there is a possibility England could win Qatar 22, I still wouldn’t put any sort of proper money on it. I feel Brazil, France and Argentina are better equipped to go all the way. But I am changing England’s status from “no-hopers” to “outside bet”. And that, considering my opinion of Southgate, surprises even me.

Meanwhile, on a side note to the above: England’s games with Iran and Wales were shown in England on the BBC. The game against the USA was shown on ITV. This has led to certain people wondering if there may be a bit of a television curse in play – could it be that England only perform well when their games are shown on the good old BBC?

Well, someone with more time on their hands than they probably should have, has taken a little look back through the annals of history to find out if this is actually the case. And it is.

Since 1998, England’s big tournament matches have been shown 28 times on ITV. Of those, they have won six, drawn 13 and lost nine. That’s a win rate of 21.5 per cent.

However, over that same period, a total of 27 England games have been broadcast by the BBC, with 19 wins, five draws and just three defeats. A win rate of 70 per cent.

Nothing more than a quirky coincidence I hear you cry. Well, let’s hope so. Tonight’s match is on ITV…

Hair we go

There isn’t much to laugh about in this World Cup – considering the controversial backstory, it’s not exactly been a light-hearted occasion.

But I have to admit allowing myself a stifled snort when Cristiano Ronaldo had his Eusebio-record-equalling goal chalked off in the match against Uruguay. So desperate was Ronaldo to equal Eusebio’s Portugal record that he apparently forgot you need to make contact with the ball to claim a goal.

TV replays showed quite clearly that Bruno Fernandes’ cross went straight in the net, parting the hair of his former Manchester United teammate, but not actually touching him. But that didn’t stop Ronaldo celebrating like he had hit a 40-yard screamer.

And now we have a football moment that shall forever be known as the Hair of God. Excellent stuff.

Shocking results? Not really

Everyone keeps insisting that this has been a World Cup of shocks. But has it?

True, Germany went out at the group stage. But they did the same thing in Russia four years ago, so surely there comes a point where that becomes the norm rather than a surprise.

Maybe Belgium not making it through was a bit of an eyebrow raiser. However, their team was ageing and they didn’t have a properly fit Romelu Lukaku to rely on, so no more than a single, slightly raised eyebrow. If anything, it was Denmark’s departure I didn’t see coming.

With Australia and Tunisia in their group, you would have expected them to have, at worst, finished second to France. But it wasn’t to be, despite Christian Eriksen defying all known medical and sporting logic to be playing in Qatar.

A World Cup of shocks? Mild surprises maybe.

Your say

An interesting and intriguing suggestion from Joseph here. One it would certainly be worth the football authorities experimenting with.

"I fully agree that VAR has killed off football joy. The worst cases are goals annulled for millimetric offside infringements. I think this may be greatly reduced. Extend the 18-yard line up to the outball line on both sides. Then the 80-metre area in between lines should become a no-offside area, also stretching out the teams. That way it automatically reduces the area to be supervised by the assistant referee and VAR. And hopefully decreases the occasions of false celebrations." Joseph Farrugia, e-mail.

