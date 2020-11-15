The skills gap and long recruitment times are hampering companies’ data analysis, according to the latest Data Science Talent Shortage Report. It is believed data science accounts for 28 per cent of all digital jobs but a growing gap in demand and supply of skilled staff means almost half of European firms find it hard to fill positions of data scientists, data engineers and data analytics specialists. These specialists take on the task of collecting and organising large and diverse data sets, designing and testing various algorithms, using machine learning and analysing data for patterns.

The report shows that some posts remain unfilled because the talent is not being provided with the necessary skills. In the 10 largest EU countries, almost half (49 per cent) of companies are fighting for jobs in data analysis, and 37 per cent are also fighting for data engineering jobs. Businesses in Malta are looking for ways to bring more talent to the island, but demand outstrips supply. Exploiting the expertise of data scientists and data processing specialists from other countries could alleviate the shortage but is creating a recruitment frenzy.

A two-pronged approach is needed: teach young people the benefits and opportunities of data, as early as possible, and train existing staff to analyse data to ensure the true meaning of the information companies hold is not lost forever. Companies should also examine the role of data science in their corporate strategy. The focus must not just be on data, but also on corporate strategy that helps executives identify areas that require additional resources and where the company should scale up.

While the gap between the skills of data scientists cannot be closed immediately, it is important that business and government work together to ensure that companies take steps to create a better-equipped workforce. Eventually, democratisation of data science will allow the development of new ways to generate data-centred solutions.

When experts analyse data, they get all the answers they need. But firms first need to define their business goals and see what kind of data can best help them achieve these goals and then develop their analytical skills. Analytical findings that provide added value for a company cannot be derived without a workforce.

Companies are starting to respond to the country’s shortage of data scientists and working with other companies and educational institutions to close the gap before it gets too big to manage.

Companies that fail to apply data science effectively could put themselves at a competitive disadvantage, and they will eventually struggle to spend more on salaries.

Companies that do not play by these rules will face huge challenges in recruiting and retaining staff, and the reality of a talent shortage is returning.

The eSkills Malta Foundation maintains that the hardest part of data analysis is asking the right questions. Several new trends have transformed the way companies acquire and apply data science skills, and present savvy companies with opportunities to address talent bottlenecks.

This article was prepared by collating various publicly available online sources.

Claude Calleja, Executive, eSkills Malta Foundation