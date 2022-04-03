Joanne Cocks speaks with JOSEPH CHETCUTI on the new show Brillanti.

Growing up, violinist and well-known TV presenter Joseph Chetcuti had always longed for that stepping stone that would catapult him onto the international musical scene. He always dreamt of one day performing with an international orchestra.

However, that was not to be, although the charismatic presenter – a lawyer by profession – still managed to combine his love for the violin with his professional broadcasting career.

And now he will be fulfilling his lifelong wish for another musician, who thanks to a new TV show kicking off on April 8, on One, will win a lump sum of €10,000 and a spot as a soloist with a professional orchestra overseas.

Brillanti, Chetcuti’s own brainchild, has been searching for musicians to come forward and impress three judges: Wayne Marshall, world-renowned British conductor, organist and pianist, known for his musicianship and versatility on the podium and at the keyboard; Nicola Said, soprano, BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation scholar and proud ambassador of the Malta Airport Foundation; and Albert Storace, classical music radio presenter and seasoned music reviewer with more than 40 years of experience.

The search began a few months ago. More than 170 musicians answered the call to participate in the programme, came forward and auditioned.

Among them were harpists, drummers, trumpeters, guitarists, pianists and clarinettists. The large group, whose ages ranged from 14 to 60, was brought down to 50. That group was then brought down again to 22, then to the final 12.

“Our aim is to popularise classical instruments and music, and show how versatile each instrument can be. Participants will have the opportunity to show their worth, and the 12 semi-finalists will then challenge themselves in areas that go beyond their comfort zone, in order to find the true winner of the first edition of Brillanti.

Our aim is to popularise classical instruments and music - Joseph Chetcuti

“At the semi-finals stage, musicians will be performing a piece of music of their choice which falls in line with the theme chosen for the day. The bottom two go head-to-head, and the one that least impresses the judges during the day’s challenge is eliminated and sent home.

“The level of our musicians has been quite high, and we shall eventually see all 12 semi-finalists grow over the weeks into true rising stars full of talent and bravura,” Chetcuti remarked.

“Over the next 13 weeks our audience will be in for some surprises. They will hear some musical excerpts played and performed like never before. They will learn to love our talented musicians and appreciate more and more the enormous talent that our island embraces in the musical scene.

“There is a lot of me in this Brillanti, which has been a personal quest of mine for quite a few years. I have put all my energy, body and soul into it.

“And it will not stop come June. We will be back over the next years with different groups of talented stars – singers, dancers, actors. I’ve put a lot into this programme but it would not have been possible without the help and support of the European Foundation for Support of Culture,” mused Chetcuti, his eyes shining brightly with excitement.

“People deserve nothing but the best and I promise that Brillanti shall be a feast of talent, emotions and excitement like no other,” he added.