For the third consecutive year, the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation with the support of the Bureau of International Exchange and Cooperation, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the People’s Republic of China, together with the China Cultural Centres Overseas is now inviting talents from all over the world to earn the title of Junior Cultural Ambassadors. The chosen theme for this year is ‘My Dream Cities in China’ and the event is open to teenagers aged 13 to 16.

This annual event is gradually developing into an important platform for Chinese and foreign youth to interact, showcase their talent, and express their aspirations, with the aim of promoting cultural exchanges and mutual learning between China and other countries.

This year, two Maltese teenagers – Amelie Calleja, the Junior Cultural Ambassador of 2021, and Mattia Dalcielo, the Junior Cultural Ambassador of 2022 – attended the Award Ceremony of 2022 and the Launch Ceremony of 2023 of China Soong Ching Ling Foundation ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ Event in Beijing, the capital city of China. They visited well-known cultural heritage sites like the Great Wall and the Forbidden city, and experienced various intangible Chinese cultural heritages in Beijing. They also took the high-speed train to Tianjin, a mega-city by the sea, to visit the Ancient Culture Street and the National Maritime Museum of China.

Teenagers who would like to participate in this international competition need to present a maximum of a four-minute video talk or presentation about one or more Chinese cities that the teenager has visited or aspires to visit, including the natural and cultural heritage, economic and social development, traditional food and local customs of the Chinese cities selected.

The submitted videos will be reviewed by experts. Parts of the shortlisted videos will be showcased and promoted online. Winners of the ‘Junior Cultural Ambassadors’ will have the opportunity to be invited to international exchange events hosted by the China Soong Ching Ling Foundation, which will be covered by leading media outlets both in China and internationally.

There is no registration fee for this event. The deadline for the submission of the video is Saturday, September 30.

Detailed submission requirements and awarded works from previous events are available here.

For further inquiries, contact the China Cultural Centre in Malta at ccc2023education@gmail.com.