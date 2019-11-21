The Week of the Italian Cuisine in the World is coming to an end today with a talk titled ‘Tales in the Glass: Wine and Health, Angels and Demons’.

Saverio Luzzi, a specialist in neurology and neurophysiopathology, will discuss the health/wine relationship, both in terms of the effects on the organism and the social and cultural value of drink. He will also talk about the role of wine in the Mediterranean and the prevention of cellular ageing.

The event is organised by Club Malta – Italian Sommelier Association, in collaboration with the Italian Cultural Institute, La Scatola Magica, Strada del Vino Terre di Arezzo and Villa la Ripa Arezzo.

The talk is being held at the Italian Cultural Institute in Valletta, today at 6.30pm. Entrance is free but is on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact the Italian Cultural Institute on 2122 1426.