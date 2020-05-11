Once upon a time there was a giant who rowed all the way to a neighbouring island. His mission was to help the islanders fight a mysterious virus that was making them all ill.

Luke, as the giant was called, distributed medicine to everyone on the ‘Green Island’ and a few days after he returned home the islanders wrote an enormous message on their roofs to tell him that they had all recovered thanks to him.

He was so happy he cried for joy – and his parents were mightily proud of him.

A story for children… written by a child, namely eight-year-old Abigail Magro.

She is one of the children living in lockdown who took part in a story-writing competition organised by storytelling platform Lignin Stories.

Founder Giuliana Fenech says when children are able to create an imaginary world, they have the opportunity to work through feelings from a distance because the fear or sadness or insecurity is felt by the character.

“This gives the child creator the chance to think of ways that will bring resolution to their story world.”

As children were forced to stay home – unable to go to school, visit their relatives or attend extracurricular activities – Lignin Stories opened up their storytelling resources to all parents and educators.

They launched the competition soon after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of schools in mid-March.

“In this new normal, children have suddenly lost all control over their daily routine and, possibly sensing that their parents and carers are also feeling lost and slightly insecure, may be struggling to find ways to express their feelings,” Fenech said.

“We launched our storytelling and drawing competition for children aged five to 10 because we understand how important it is for children to be able to use their imagination and create a world which is completely in their control.”

About 30 children sent in their stories, many of whom had a common thread – in nearly all of them, the child character is in control of events and the theme of saving others is popular.

Emily Kate Smith, 10, wrote about a stolen pet that was dognapped and taken to Germany to be sold. The hero in the story chases the ‘dognapper’, rescues his dog and returns home safe and sound.

Martina Galea, 10, wrote about a girl who travels to a castle to befriend a giant but while she is there an earthquake hits her village. The giant helps the girl rescue her parents from beneath the rubble.

Empathy features in many of the stories, such as the one written by James Scicluna, six, who told of a giant who let a prince stay in his castle during a storm, and another penned by Katrina Pullicino, eight, who wrote of children giving toys their father had made to other children who had none at all.

Seven-year-old Henry Mamo’s tale was about a father who unknowingly planted magic seeds in the family garden to take his children’s mind off an unnamed monster that was scaring the village…

The winners of the competition were:

Drawings category: Michela Ciappara, 8; Stories age 6: Marta Fenech; Stories age 7: Henry Mamo; Stories age 8: Abigail Magro; Stories age 9-10: Chloe Boyle.

Children between five and 10 can enter another competition by sending their story to info@ligninstories.com by May 17.

Lignin Stories has set up a Facebook group for parents called The Story Solution For Parents, where tips and resources for parents are shared.