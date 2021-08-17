Updated 6.30pm

The Taliban said on Tuesday that the war in Afghanistan was over and that all their opponents would be pardoned, as they held their first news conference since seizing power from the Western-backed government in Kabul.

"War has ended... (the leader) has pardoned everyone," spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, adding: "We are committed to letting women work in accordance with the principles of Islam.

On Tuesday the Taliban also gave its first indication that it would not make the full burqa compulsory for women as it had done when it last ruled Afghanistan.

Under the militants' hardline 1996 to 2001 rule, girls' schools were closed, women were prevented from travelling and working, and women were forced to wear an all-covering burqa in public.

"The burqa is not the only hijab (headscarf) that (can) be observed, there are different types of hijab not limited to burqa," Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the group's political office in Doha, told Britain's Sky News.

The burqa is a one-piece overgarment that covers the entire head and body, with a mesh panel to see through.

Shaheen did not specify other types of hijab that would be deemed acceptable by the Taliban.

Alongside concerns centring on clothing, numerous countries and rights groups have raised the alarm for the fate of women's education in Afghanistan now that it is in the hands of the hardline militants who entered the capital Kabul on Sunday.

But Shaheen also sought to provide reassurance on this topic.

Women "can get education from primary to higher education - that means university. We have announced this policy at international conferences, the Moscow conference and here at the Doha conference (on Afghanistan)," Shaheen said.

Thousands of schools in areas captured by the Taliban were still operational, he added.

The previous Taliban government imposed the strictest interpretations of sharia, establishing religious police for the suppression of "vice".

Taliban courts handed out extreme punishments including chopping off the hands of thieves and stoning to death women accused of adultery.

In this file photo taken on February 29, 2020 Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar speaks at a signing ceremony of the US-Taliban agreement in the Qatari capital Doha. The Taliban's deputy leader and co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar arrived in Kandahar on August 17, 2021, landing in the insurgent group’s former capital just days after they took control of the country. Photo: AFP

Taliban's co-founder return

The Taliban's co-founder returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday following the group's stunning takeover of the country, hours after they told government staff to return to work - though residents reacted cautiously and few women took to the streets.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar's arrival from Qatar - where he has spent months leading talks with the United States and then Afghan peace negotiators - crowns a stunning comeback for the Taliban after being ousted 20 years ago.

Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the country to escape the hardline Islamist rule expected under the Taliban, or fearing direct retribution for siding with the US-backed government that ruled for the past two decades.

Significantly Baradar, now deputy leader of the group, chose to touch down in Afghanistan's second-biggest city Kandahar - the Taliban's spiritual birthplace and capital during their first time in power.

He landed hours after evacuation flights from Kabul's airport restarted after chaos Monday when huge crowds mobbed the apron, with some people so desperate they clung to the fuselage of a US military plane as it rolled down the runway for take-off.

The Taliban led a pariah regime from 1996 to 2001, infamous for a brutal rule in which girls could not go to school, women were barred from working in jobs that would put them in contact with men, and people were stoned to death.

US-led forces invaded following the September 11 attacks, in response to the Taliban giving sanctuary to Al-Qaeda, and toppled them.

Now the Taliban are back in power, they have sought to project an air of restraint and moderation, including by on Tuesday announcing a "general amnesty" for government workers.

"Those working in any part or department of the government should resume their duties with full satisfaction and continue their duties without any fear," a Taliban statement said.

Some shops also reopened as traffic police were back on the streets, while Taliban officials planned a first diplomatic meeting - with the Russian ambassador.

A Taliban official also gave an interview to a female journalist on an Afghan news channel, and a girls' school reopened in the western city of Herat.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said the Taliban had sent a "positive signal" by showing a "readiness to respect the opinion of others".

Participants hold the Afghan national flag as they demonstrate in Berlin on August 17, 2021, to demand the safe passage and airlift out of Afghanistan, where people try flee the country after the Taliban swept back to power. Photo: AFP

'There is fear'

In the capital, however, schools and universities remained closed, few women openly took to the streets and men had shed their Western clothes for traditional garb.

"The fear is there," said a shopkeeper who asked not to be named after opening his small neighbourhood provisions store.

The UN Security Council also said Monday the international community must ensure Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism.

"The world is watching," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The Taliban took effective control of the country on Sunday when president Ashraf Ghani fled and the insurgents walked into Kabul with no opposition.

It capped a staggeringly fast rout of all cities in just 10 days, achieved with relatively little bloodshed, following two decades of war that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

The collapse came after US President Joe Biden withdrew US troops, under the false belief that the Afghan army - with billions of dollars in American funding and training - was strong enough to withstand the Taliban.

People gather around a Taliban flag as they wait for relatives released from jail in Afghanistan following an 'amnesty' by the Taliban, near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman. Photo: AFP

Biden defends exit

In his first comments since the Taliban victory, Biden admitted their advance had unfolded more quickly than expected.

But he heaped criticism on Ghani's government, insisted he had no regrets, and emphasised US troops could not defend a nation whose leaders "gave up and fled".

"We gave them every chance to determine their own future. We could not provide them with the will to fight for that future," Biden said in his address at the White House.

"American troops cannot and should not be fighting in a war and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also blamed Afghan leaders for the "tragedy".

"Ultimately, the Afghan political leadership failed to stand up to the Taliban and to achieve the peaceful solution that Afghans desperately wanted," he said.

'Shameful'

The United States has also come under criticism for its handling of the evacuations of Afghans.

Washington sent 6,000 troops to ensure the safe evacuation of embassy staff, as well as Afghans who worked as interpreters or in other support roles.

Other governments, including France, Germany and Australia, also organised charter flights.

But on Monday, dramatic footage posted on social media showed hundreds of men running alongside a US Air Force plane as it rolled down the runway, with some clinging to the side.

In other videos, civilians frantically clambered up an already overcrowded and buckling jetway.

"The images of desperation at Kabul airport are shameful for the political West," German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said.

China also continued its verbal barrage against the United States over the situation in Afghanistan.

"(Washington) left an awful mess of unrest, division and broken families," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters.