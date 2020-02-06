Max Farrugia, author of the book L-Internament u l-Eżijlu Matul l-Aħħar Gwerra (Internment and exile during the last war), will be giving a talk on the subject tomorrow at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Among others, he will discuss the contingency plan to have Maltese and foreigners interned in case of the outbreak of war and how this plan was eventually put into action.

Dr Farrugia will give information on the attack on Fort Salvatore on the Cottonera Lines, where the internees were kept, the result of which was the deportation of the foreigners to Palestine. The Maltese were sent to the Corradino prisons and to St Agatha convent in Rabat. In 1942, the British government decided to exile 43 of the internees to Uganda, Africa.

The author will also tackle the role of the Church and the Vatican’s interest in the internees.

The talk will be be held tomorrow at 7pm. For more information, visit the Facebook page Razzett tal-Markiż or visit www.talentmosti.com.