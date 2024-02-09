A series of psychoeducational talks on healthy ways of responding to loss and distress in our lives is being held at Barts Gozo Medical School (Queen Mary University, Malta Campus). The talks, organised by the Psychology Department at Gozo General Hospital, focus on the overwhelming pain of various losses and unique grieve response. The way one copes with loss can affect the individual’s adjustment process.

Pamela Portelli, senior psychologist at the psychology department recently delivered a talk on addictions and associated losses.

Defining addiction and its prevalence within the local context, Dr Portelli outlined a number of protective factors that can reduce the chances of the development of this problem.

These include living in a safe neighbourhood, having a positive self-image, fostering a strong social support network and involvement in healthy extra-curricular activities.

Dr Portelli defined the difficulty one may experience when trying to quit addiction, with particular reference to Malta, including physical withdrawal symptoms and psychological dependence. She then discussed the grief response – a subjective emotional, cognitive, behavioural, physical and spiritual response to loss.

Reference was made to loss in relation to addictive behaviours. Addiction did not solely affect the drug addict, Dr Portelli said.

As a result of multiple changes brought about by addiction, the whole system, including the user and others was thrown out of equilibrium.

Losses experienced by the user not only include financial losses and health problems, but also relationship problems, loss of values, loss of life purposes, psychological losses and loss of identity or one’s sense of self. The latter made quitting particularly difficult given that the user may internalise the identity of being an ‘addict’ or ‘junkie’, Dr Portelli said. Moreover, stigma associated with addiction made quitting more difficult.

Dr Portelli said addiction had a rippling effect on family members. She made reference to a number of losses experienced by others, including the loss of a son/daughter/spouse, loss of predictability, loss of physical health and a disruption in family roles and responsibilities. A number of psychological challenges including anxiety, depression and emotional distress were also common.

Reference was also made to losses experienced by the child of the drug addict and the adjustment process. Factors that influence adjustment include the individual’s resilience and ability to adapt to change, social support networks, the importance of self-care and of fostering an environment of open communication and educating oneself about the problem and setting boundaries. Details of specialised professional support services were also given.