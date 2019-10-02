International author Clare Francis MBE is tomorrow presenting an exclusive talk in Malta to help raise funds for the Save Valetta’s Skyline appeal.

Her talk, entitled ‘A Life in Parallels’, will share her many career successes, both as a bestselling author and as a yachtswoman, as well as her upbringing, which included five years at the Royal Ballet School, and her battle with ME (myalgic encephalomyelitis).

Best known for her work as an author, Francis has penned 11 novels including her first, Night Sky, which shot to number one on London’s The Sunday Times bestseller list and was in the New York Times Top 10 for six weeks.

Her ventures into writing were inspired by a former career as a successful yachtswoman, during which she singlehandedly sailed twice across the Atlantic, setting a transatlantic record in 1976, and became the first woman to captain a successful boat in the Whitbread Around The World race.

‘A Life in Parallels’ is being held at the Royal Malta Yacht Club, Ta’ Xbiex Seafront, tomorrow at 6.30pm. To purchase tickets at €25 per person, which include wine and canapés, send an e-mail to petragd@guisthall.com. Doors open at 6pm.