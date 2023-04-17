Renowned Chinese-Belgian pianist Tom De Beuckelaer will be performing and sharing his insights about Chinese and Western cultures at the China Cultural Centre in Malta today, Monday April 17, at 6.30pm.

At the age of 23, De Beuckelaer is a Steinway Young Artist, First Prize winner in the International Chopin Youth Piano Competition in Poland, as well as the winner of multiple prestigious international piano competitions.

Born in the Netherlands, he started playing piano at the age of four, initially taught by his mother. Later on, his family moved to Belgium where he continued his piano studies with Jean-Paul Vanden Driessche at the Academy of Music in Mortsel.

The poster of the event.

At the age of 12, he became a student of Heidi Hendrickx at the Ma'Go Music Academy in Antwerp. After finishing high school, he was accepted into the Royal Conservatory of Antwerp and became a student of Nikolaas Kende and Levente Kende.

De Beuckelaer now participates in many international and national piano competitions and has performed across Europe and Asia. In 2021, he was awarded the Steinway Young Artist, becoming the first Belgian pianist to receive this honour. With the support of Steinway's world-class pianos, he is able to express his interpretation of classical music impeccably on stages all over the world.

The China Cultural Centre in Malta is at 173 Melita Street, Valletta. The event is free to the general public. Due to limited space, please e-mail events2023ccc@gmail.com to reserve a seat.