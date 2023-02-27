Students attending the Gozo College Rabat Primary School recently created a vegetable and herb garden, using pellets, as part of the ‘Let’s Talk Farming Project’.

During the carnival holidays, pupils attended school in the mornings where they painted the pellets in different colours and put green mats to create pots for the plants.

Now, every classroom will have a garden pellet… 23 gardens in all, where they will sow plants and see them grow.

The ‘Let’s Talk Farming Project’ is an initiative launched by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Animal Rights Ministry, in collaboration with the Education, Sports, Youths, Research and Innovation Ministry, to promote farming and food production in primary schools.