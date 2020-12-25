Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Thursday talk of Manchester United winning their first Premier League title since 2013 will remain out of bounds amongst him and his players.

The 47-year-old Norwegian finds himself now being praised after guiding United into third place in the table — five points off leaders Liverpool — having been favoured for the sack earlier in the season.

United could move into second if they beat Leicester, who presently occupy that place, on Saturday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta