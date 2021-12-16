The Philosophy Sharing Foundation is holding its next talk on ‘Artificial Intelligence and Ethics’ on Monday, December 20.

It will be delivered by Steven S. Gouveia, who has a PhD in neurophilosophy from the University of Minho, Portugal, and is a post-doctoral research fellow at the Minds, Brain Imaging and Neuroethics Unit of the Royal Institute of Mental Health of the University of Ottawa, Canada.

Gouveia aims to raise awareness on how ethical expertise remains valid and relevant to modern times, especially when it comes to the application of AI technology.

The event will be held at the German-Maltese Circle, Palazzo Messina, 141, St Christopher Street, Valletta, at 6pm. Registration starts at 5.30pm. Only people with a vaccination certificate may attend.

For tickets, visit the foundation’s website www.philosophysharing .org/ or www.eventbrite.com.