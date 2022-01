The Malta Adlerian Society will hold its first online talk this year on Wednesday, January 26, at 6pm.

During the Zoom meeting, Janine Balzan Engerer, a counsellor specialised in children and adolescents, will discuss developing self-esteem in younger children.

To register, visit https://forms.gle/pMthryYUVRMgWRYs9.

For more information, e-mail adlerianmalta@gmail.com.