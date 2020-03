This year’s second session organised by the Malta Dyslexia Association for parents, educators and students, focusing on strategies to assist the development of reading skills, will be held on Friday from 6 to 8pm in St Paul’s Room, Catholic Institute, Floriana.

It will be led by MDA president and dyslexia specialist Carmen Muscat.

Registration is at 5.30pm. Attendance is free for MDA members and €5 for non-members.

For enquiries call the MDA on 9949 8841 or e-mail secretarymdamalta@gmail.com.