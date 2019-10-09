A short talk on the history of the basilica of Our Lady of Patronage, located on the road to Għasri Valley, will take place in the basilica today at 7.15pm. It will be delivered by councillor Salvatore Felice Pace.

The small countryside chapel was built in 1738 and soon attracted devotees from all over the island. It was rebuilt and enlarged in 1754, and in 1789 it become the first consecrated countryside chapel in Gozo, remaining the only one for 161 years. The chapel served as Għasri’s vice-parish church from 1872 to 1921.

The feast the Patronage of the Virgin Mary is celebrated on the second Sunday of October.

The talks is open to all residents of the village, especially foreigners residing in the locality.