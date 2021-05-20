Celebrated author, journalist and historian Sir Max Hastings is soon to present his highly-acclaimed new book, Operation Pedestal – The Fleet that Battled to Malta 1942, at an exclusive event in support of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal.

Hosted virtually via Zoom on June 1, the webinar will include a thrilling account by the author of the historic moment relived in his book, when a criti­cal naval battle at the height of World War II – known locally as the Santa Marija Convoy – ensured Malta’s survival.

Encapsulating the intense action, as well as the spirit and power of the Royal Navy as it fought to deliver crucial supplies to the people of Malta on the brink of starvation, Hastings will shed new light on this little-known, yet pivotal, wartime battle.

Hastings is the author of 27 books, with most featuring simi­lar stories of conflict. Between 1986 and 2002, he also served as editor-in-chief of the Daily Telegraph, then editor of the Evening Standard, winning multiple prizes for both his journalism and his books. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Literature, an Honorary Fellow of King’s College, London, and was knighted in 2002.

The event is being hosted by The Malta Business Network (MBN). As well as a live question-and-answer session with the author following his presentation, the webinar will also include a welcome speech by the chairman of the UK Chapter of MBN, David Walsh, and a final address by Sir Martin Laing, chairman of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal.

The webinar is one of a series of fundraising events held in support of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal.

Aiming to raise more than €8 million to fund vital restoration work on the tower, spire and structure of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral in Valletta, the appeal has already contributed towards the start of the urgent works last year.

Attendees to the webinar will also enjoy an exclusive discounted price on the book at the Agenda Bookshop in Malta following its publication last week.

The webinar with Sir Max Hastings will be held online via Zoom on June 1 at 4pm BST or 5pm in Malta (CET). Registration to attend should be completed in advance at https://bit.ly/2SAZJbI. While there is no fee for registration, donations are requested in aid of the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/savevallettasskyline. More information about the Save the Valletta Skyline Appeal can be found online at www.stpaulspromalta.org, and about The Malta Business Network at www.maltabusinessnetwork.com.