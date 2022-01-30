Statistics is not a subject that comes to mind when going about one’s usual day. But in truth, everything we regularly interact with owes its existence to statistical tools – from public transportation systems to weather forecasts, mass manufacturing and internet networks.

Fiona Sammut will talk about the importance of the field, its applications and how statistics is not always what it seems during the next Malta Café Scientifique event being held on Wednesday, February 2, at 7pm, at Studio B, Spazju Kreattiv, in Valletta.

The talk will be followed by a fun quiz, which will allow the audience to participate by voting via their smartphone, and a Q&A session.

Entrance is free but one has to book a seat via www.kreattivita.org.

Malta Café Scientifique can be found on Facebook and online at http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb. It is supported by the STEAM project, Spazju Kreattiv, the University of Malta and the Malta Chamber of Scientists (of which the Café forms part).