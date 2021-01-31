‘The evolution of Cobots’ is the title of a talk that Emmanuel Francalanza will give on Wednesday at 7pm at Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, organised by Malta Café Scientifique.

More and more people are interacting with robots and artificial intelligence every day, whether it is voice powered assistance like Siri or Alexa, or personalised adverts on the internet. However, a more subtle revolution is happening in the manufacturing industry with the growth of collaborative robots (cobots).

Farrugia is an expert working with industries to adapt conventional manufacturing machines into cyber physical systems. During the talk, the audience will learn about how workers are interacting with their robot colleagues, how this affects the job experience and what the potential ethical and social implications of this new age are.

The talk will be delivered live to a small audience at Spazju Kreattiv complying to COVID-19 safeguards, as well as live streamed on the Malta Café Scientifique Facebook page. Those interested in attending are urged to visit the website below to book tickets early to avoid disappointment, but are asked to be prudent as seats are limited.

Malta Café Scientifique can be found on http://www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique and at http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb.

This talk is hosted by Spazju Kreattiv with the support of the STEAM project, the University of Malta, and Malta Chamber of Scientists, of which the café forms part.

https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/malta-cafe-scientifique-the-evolution-of-cobots/