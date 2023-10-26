Il-Ħaġar museum and community cultural centre in Victoria hosted another lecture in its series of Saturday morning talks.

Art historian and researcher Caroline Tonna delivered a talk on 19th-century society fashion in Malta.

She referred to her book published last year by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti in which she dealt with the life of portrait photographer Leandro Preziosi (1830-1869).

In her talk, Tonna dealt with both Preziosi and the fashion styles of the period.

She demonstrated profound knowledge of the subject, providing clear background information and detailed descriptions of the photos she presented.

After her talk she fielded questions and replied to comments from the audience and signed copies of her voluminous book.

The event, which was supported by the Ministry for Gozo’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, was introduced by Joseph Borg on behalf of Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria.