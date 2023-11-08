To coincide with an exhibition, titled Lumen Ecclesae (Light of the Church), featuring 11 statues at the Astra Theatre in Victoria, the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, a sub-committee of the La Stella Philharmonic Society, also organised an open talk with the statues’ artist Adonai Camilleri Cauchi and his father Michael, who is also a statuarian.

The talk, attended by numerous Maltese and Gozitan feast enthusiasts, was held at the foyer of the Astra Theatre after the opening of the exhibition by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and La Stella Band president Michael Formosa. It took the form of an interview, carried out by Christian Debono, who asked interesting questions to both artists regarding their career and profession. Adonai said he knew his beginning to his father and the brothers Camilleri Cauchi. He and his father gave details about the composition and technique of papier-mâché. They spoke about the appreciation and difficulties encountered in the execution of their work.

They spoke about the importance of Maltese feasts and the art of painting and sculpture, saying feast committees should collaborate with each other to keep feasts alive. They also spoke about their experience in the restoration of titular statues, including, among others, St Helen of Birkirkara and Our Lady of Mount Carmel of Żurrieq.

After being interviewed, Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri president Raymond Farrugia presented a book, Lumen Ecclesiae, published to coincide with the All Saints Day exhibition, to Adonai and Michael Camilleri Cauchi.